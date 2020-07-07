1/1
Durell JayVon McCarty
Durell JayVon McCarty passed away on June 29, 2020. A Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Service for the (FAMILY ONLY) will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM. at the funeral home., Rev. Ronald E. Holt, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1000 Hardesty Blvd., Akron, OH 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
