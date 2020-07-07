Durell JayVon McCarty passed away on June 29, 2020. A Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Service for the (FAMILY ONLY) will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM. at the funeral home., Rev. Ronald E. Holt, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1000 Hardesty Blvd., Akron, OH 44320.