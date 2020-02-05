|
Dustin Kyle Adams, 28, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Dustin was from Akron and graduated from Ellet High School in 2009. He did HVAC roofing, and was currently employed at Little Tikes. Dustin enjoyed being the life of the party, spending time with his family, and friends. He enjoyed camping, and being outdoors. But most of all he loved spending time with his children. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon; grandparents, Todd and Eloise Gibson, Randy Dobosh, Larry Barlow, Michael W. Adams, and Johnnie Adams; uncle, Dan Kenna. Dustin will be greatly missed by his mother, Dawnetta (Rick) Schiffbauer, and father Michael (Carolyn) Adams; children, Jaidyn, Makenna, Kaidyn; fiancee, Amy Commisso-Kelly; brothers, Ricky Schiffbauer, Todd Gibson, Brandon Adams; sisters, Michaela Adams and Jennifer Hackathorn; grandmothers, Delores Dobosh, and Shirley Schiffbauer; and many other family and friends. Family and Friends may visit to pay their final respects on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home at 131 North Canton Road, Akron. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family for his children. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020