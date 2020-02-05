Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Kyle Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin Kyle Adams Obituary
Dustin Kyle Adams, 28, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Dustin was from Akron and graduated from Ellet High School in 2009. He did HVAC roofing, and was currently employed at Little Tikes. Dustin enjoyed being the life of the party, spending time with his family, and friends. He enjoyed camping, and being outdoors. But most of all he loved spending time with his children. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon; grandparents, Todd and Eloise Gibson, Randy Dobosh, Larry Barlow, Michael W. Adams, and Johnnie Adams; uncle, Dan Kenna. Dustin will be greatly missed by his mother, Dawnetta (Rick) Schiffbauer, and father Michael (Carolyn) Adams; children, Jaidyn, Makenna, Kaidyn; fiancee, Amy Commisso-Kelly; brothers, Ricky Schiffbauer, Todd Gibson, Brandon Adams; sisters, Michaela Adams and Jennifer Hackathorn; grandmothers, Delores Dobosh, and Shirley Schiffbauer; and many other family and friends. Family and Friends may visit to pay their final respects on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home at 131 North Canton Road, Akron. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family for his children. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now