Dustin Speicher, 29, passed away August 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Please dress casual as that is the way Dustin would want it. A private family interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Dustin's daughter, Aubree and mailed to the CSE Federal Credit Union, 6879 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
. You may also read more about Dustin's life on our website.