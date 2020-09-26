1/1
Dwight L. Manley Jr.
1935 - 2020
CLINTON -- Dwight "Skip" L. Manley Jr., age 84, passed away on September 22, 2020. Born on November 14, 1935 in Akron, OH to the late Dwight L. Sr. and Edna L. (Wilson) Manley, he had been a resident of Clinton, OH since 1983. Dwight retired from the Ohio Brass Co. upon its closing. He also was employed by Petits Auto wash for 37 years and had been owner and operator of Manley Mobile Homes. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a life member of the Doylestown American Legion Post #407, the Luna Lake Club, and enjoyed collecting old coins. In addition to his parents and stepmother, Lennie, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 2019; son, William; brothers-in-law, Bob (Toni) Ellis, Don Ellis, Thomas Simon; sisters-in-law, Connie Snyder, Rosemary Manley. Dwight is survived by his, daughter, Kay (Ron) Dannemiller of Doylestown; grandchildren, Shawn (Paula) Ramsey, Craig (Megan) Ramsey, Phoukhao (Crystal) Sisouphanh; foster son, Brien (Sheila) Brenfleck; great grandchildren, Breanna (Kyle) Whitworth, Jacob, Kama and Emma Ramsey, Kyle and Kaliana Sisouphanh; great-great-grandson, Liam Whitworth; brothers, George Manley, Jim (Marilyn) Manley; sisters in-law, Janet Ellis, Linda (Sam) Nestor, Brenda (Michael) Hornyak; brother in-law, Raymond "Bert" Snyder. The family wishes to thank Summa Hospice and Shawnee Downs for the love, care and wonderful attention given to our father and grandfather. Thank You! Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, 44230, with Rev. Kevin DeJournett officiating. Burial to immediately follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675; or Good Days Foundation, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, TX, 75034. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
