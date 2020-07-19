E'Quiana Monique Dancy-Ross, 43, departed this earthly life suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Atlanta Ga. E'Quiana was born on May 21, 1977 to Rev. Eddie Dancy and Patricia L. Ross-Scott. She is survived by her son, Anthony, daughters, Heavyn and Sorajah; mother and stepfather, Patricia and Douglas Scott; father, Rev. Eddie Dancy; sisters, Syrenthia Murphy, Sherri (LaVern) Bass; brother, Michael (Jada) Dancy; stepsisters, Letitia Jackson and Jameela Scott. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly L. Ross-Anthony. Cremation has taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and a memorial will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 19118th street SW, Akron, Ohio 44314







