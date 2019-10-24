Home

Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
View Map
Resources
E. Joyce Stout Obituary
) RITTMAN -- E. Joyce Stout, 97, of Rittman, formerly of Akron, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital following a period of declining health. She was born February 19, 1922 in Royce City, Texas to the late Joseph and Josie (Rosenberg) Coffman and had lived in Rittman since 1978. Joyce married Elwood "Whitey" Stout January 31, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 2003. Joyce graduated from the University of Akron and was a kindergarten teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Barberton for 28 years, retiring in 1983. She was a former member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association, past President of the Akron PTA and member of Orrville Church of Christ. Surviving is her son, William Stout of Rittman; daughters, Wilene (Jerry) Cordi of Suffield and Jacqueline Scott of Marietta; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwood Stout; daughter, Glennice Meckley; grandchildren, Steven Meckley and Jennifer Cordi; brothers, Glenn, Joe and Jerry Coffman; and sons-in-law, Boyd Meckley and Charles Scott. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman with Steve Healey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at the funeral home. For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Medina County Hospice or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
