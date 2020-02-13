|
|
It is with joyful sadness we announce our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, E. Lyvonne Getz, died on February 6, 2020. We are thankful to God that it was a peaceful and merciful death without pain or suffering. Lyvonne was born in Akron and lived over 67 years in her house in Tallmadge. She was retired from the Tallmadge Post Office, where she worked for over 20 years. Lyvonne had been a member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, and was a 70 year member of the Eastern Star, Billow Chapter. She enjoyed working at the voting polls, and always had yarn and a crochet hook handy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, William and Grace Memmer; grandson, Andrew Amicarelli; son-in-law, Tom Wilkens. Lyvonne is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Wilkens of Brimfield, Dianna (Ron) Phillips of Mogadore, Bonita (Ken) Powers of Michigan; son, Alfred (Sue) Getzof Palmyra; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Calling hours will be one hour before the service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery with a reception following at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 128 North Avenue, Tallmadge. We want to thank Mom's wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels and Grace Hospice for all the help and support during Mom's last year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Hospice, 3515 Massillon Road #175, Uniontown, OH 44685-6400. Life will not be the same without our Mom. We are who we are because of her and Dad. God has been gracious. May her memory be eternal!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020