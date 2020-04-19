Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
E. Mellanee Lord Obituary
) E. Mellanee Lord (Hoffman), 89, passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Reta; husband, Raymond; daughter, Heather; and siblings, Bill, Clyde, Anna May, and Elenora. She is survived by daughter, Michele (Gary); grandchildren, Keith (Olivia), Adam (Kassie), and Amanda (Daniel); life-long friend, Cathy (Reese); and nieces and nephews. Mellanee's great love was teaching dance. Being the sole teacher of the Mellanee Dance Studio for 59 years, she will leave behind six decades of students. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, where a memorial service will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary and leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
