|
|
E. Thomas (Tom) Marshall, Sr., age 84, passed away on February 6, 2020, in Pinehurst, NC, his earthly heaven, after a brief illness. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Akron, the oldest of nine children, to Chester Sr. and Eva Lou (nee Schmock). He was a graduate of St. Vincent's high school, completed undergraduate studies at the University of Akron, and was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University of Dentistry. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy, staying for five years and was located on a submarine base in New London, Connecticut. He enjoyed his time for over 20 years as a practicing dentist in Akron, meeting and helping the many patients, friends, and family who came to see him on a regular basis. Concurrent with his private practice, he served for 15 years as the Forensic Odontologist for the Summit County Coroner's office. Beyond his professional life, Tom enjoyed a multitude of hobbies/activities to fill any idle time. This included his love of the game of golf and the excitement of gambling, whether in Las Vegas, in Florida (with his daughter Deborah), or Puerto Rico. He was a coach for his sons' little league baseball teams, a baseball umpire for little league and high school, a basketball referee for high school, and a supporter of all of his childrens' athletic events. A man of many skills and interests, Tom could repair a car, build and operate a ham radio to enjoy conversations with folks around the world, and construct and maintain a greenhouse with a full range of plants and a few small lizards! Tom will be missed and dearly remembered by all, including his wife of 29 years, Mary Jo (nee Ryan); his sons and daughters, Ed (Barb), David (Sherry), Craig (Janice), Deborah (Al) Hinson, and Karen (Tom) Kaim; his stepson, Ryan (Shannon) Janovic and stepdaughter Andrea Janovic; his grandchildren, Steve (Louise), Matt (Claire), Dasha, Kalie (Brian), Colin, Laurel, Amelia (Tyler), Kara, Noah and Logan, Ryan, Patrick and Hannah. He will also be remembered by his sisters and brothers, Valerie, Ann, Clara (Bob), Hannah, Cynthia, Charles (Kimberly), and Chester (Helen). He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Monica; and his first wife, Carole (nee Turchan). Calling hours will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Health Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020