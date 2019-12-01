|
|
Earl A. Menefee, 89, passed away November 29, 2019. He was born in Cleveland to the late John and Bessie (Hershberger) Menefee and was a Springfield High School graduate. Earl retired from Goodyear with 42 years of service and also worked at Tallmadge Spinning and Metal and for Coventry schools as a bus driver. He was active in various bowling leagues and enjoyed golf, fishing and traveling. Preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and James, and sisters, Patricia, Donna and Marjorie, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline (Frazier); children, Terry (Tish), Rhonda (John) Lapadot and Kenny (Glenda); grandchildren, Abbie (Jason), Brian (Jennifer), Kevin, Emily, Alex, Robert (Lauren), Michael and Ken Jr.; great-grandchildren, Alissa, Spencer, Tilly and Tobias; sister, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Don Mosso. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., Akron, OH. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m., with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019