Earl Arthur Kirkendall
Earl Arthur Kirkendall, 77, of Canal Fulton formerly of Manchester, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by family at Chapel Hill Community. Born on October 28, 1941 in Akron to the late Wesley Franklin and Leona Bertha (Puskus) Kirkendall.
Earl was a life resident of the Akron area, served in the U.S. Navy 1960-1964, retired from BWX Technologies after 38 years, and was a member of Manchester Christian Church for 53 years. He enjoyed sailing, reading and jazz music. Earl was a very loving husband and was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lou (Bell) Kirkendall; son, Eric Kirkendall; daughter, Jodi Mueller; grandchildren, Katelyn, Jared, and Jordan Kirkendall, Patrick, Jacob and Alex Mueller; great-grandchildren, Colson and Monroe Mueller; brother, Kenneth (Janeanne) Kirkendall and sister, Barbara (George) Bennage.
Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 6 p.m. at Manchester Christian Church, 930 W. Nimisila Rd., Akron, Bill Wells and Rob Kasler officiating. Final Resting Place Manchester Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Manchester Christian Church. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019