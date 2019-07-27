|
Earl E. Miller
Earl E. Miller "Butch", 76, of Kent, formerly of Akron (Kenmore and Firestone Park), unexpectedly passed away in the early morning of July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was a 1961 graduate from Kenmore High.
He was a meticulous and orderly man who took great pride in his appearance. Earl was very personable. He had an ability to light up a room with his great sense of humor and quick wit.
He took great joy in owning a 1965 Mustang, riding his Suzuki Intruder, spending time on his computer, and remodeling and decorating his homes. He enjoyed listening to many genres of music.
He loved to host and entertain friends and family, whether it was for the holidays, boating, a pool party, AA meetings, or cooking for the firemen at the fire station.
Earl worked 25 years with the Akron Fire Department, retiring as Captain in 1993. After retirement, he worked several years at Interval Brotherhood Home (IBH).
Throughout his life, Earl succeeded in the face of adversity. In 2019, he celebrated his 20th year of sobriety. Through his commitment to AA and diagnosis with Parkinson's, his positive attitude and unwavering faith was strengthened. He was emphatic and optimistic, and served as a mentor to those around him.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Miller (Chapman); first wife, Carol Miller (nee Hammond); and his beloved English Bulldog, Missy.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Robin (Chris) Marshall; son, Charles Miller; grandchildren, Ashley (fiance, John Phillips) Miller, Chelsea Miller, Emily Miller, and Nola Marshall; great-granddaughter, Tori "T.T." Miller; sisters, Winnie Rudd, and Debbie (Rich) Graver; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Altercare Post Acute Rehabilitation Center in Kent for their compassion and care the last two years.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. A Last Alarm service will take place at 2:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastor Dave Brumbaugh. Interment to take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Earl's memory to the National Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org/donate, or to at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019