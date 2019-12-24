|
|
Earl Warren, Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 Earl was born in Liverpool, WV on October 17, 1928 to the late Clarence and Dessie Warren. He served in the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place later. Full Obit to run 12/26.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019