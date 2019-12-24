Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl F. Warren Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl F. Warren Sr. Obituary
Earl Warren, Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 Earl was born in Liverpool, WV on October 17, 1928 to the late Clarence and Dessie Warren. He served in the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place later. Full Obit to run 12/26.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -