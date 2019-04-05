Earl G. Hall Jr. "Butch"



Earl G. Hall Jr. "Butch", passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, he was 78.



He was born February 15, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, to parents Dolly Mae (Reed) and Earl G. Hall Sr. Butch attended Garfield High School and was a graduate of Kent State University.



He served in the U.S. Army as part of the military police which became the start of a lifelong career in law enforcement. Like many Akronites, he initially began working for Firestone and Goodyear Aerospace before returning to Law Enforcement as a Deputy Sheriff with the Summit County Sheriff's Department and later as an Investigator and Parole Officer in Cleveland, Ohio with the Ohio Adult Parole and Furlough Department, where he retired.



While in the military he found a passion for martial arts. He eventually achieved a 3rd degree black belt in Karate and Jiu Jitsu and later would run his own dojo.



Earl was a loyal and dedicated member of the Freemasons for over 45 years, 32nd degree mason and past Worshipful Master of Mount Akra Lodge #680 as well as holding numerous prestigious positions throughout the various Masonic lodges.



Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janet (Valentine) Hall; his son, Michael (Mary) and granddaughter Meredith Hall; sister, Beverly Choate; nephew, Billy (Amy) Choate; Uncle Richard "Bud" Crawley; cousins, and brother-in-law, Roger Valentine.



Friends and family will be received Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Masonic Service following at 1 p.m. along with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard to conclude the service at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Private inurnment will take place at St. Peter of the Fields Cemetery in Rootstown. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary