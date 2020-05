Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl "Butchie" Kidd III, 44, passed away April 22, 2020. He was born July 24, 1975. Services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment to follow at Mt Peace Cemetery.









