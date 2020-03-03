|
THEN AND NOW GREEN -- Earl L. Long, 93, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Gables of Green. He was born on December 30, 1926 in Akron, Ohio. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Dolores (Bode); sons, Donald (Denise) Long and Gary (Kathy) Long; grandchildren, Melanie (Stefan) Thomas, Chad (Angie) Long, Kristen (Robert) Lauck, Sean Long, Jennifer (Chris) Muckley; several great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Long and Isa (Long) Inch; brothers, Weldon, John, and Paul; and sister, Alberta Hicks. Earl is a Navy veteran who served during WWII, and he worked many years as a lithographer for several companies, including Standard Reproduction in Akron. Being quite the craftsman, he enjoyed building projects for the house and yard. One of his favorite hobbies was his collection of Lionel train cars. Earl was devoted to his family and appreciated spending time with them. He always had a joke to tell and loved to tease and make people laugh. A heartfelt thank you to Earl and Dolores's neighbors who've been such close friends throughout the years and so very helpful during their time of need. Also, thanks go to the ClearPath Hospice care givers and the wonderful staff at the Gables of Green who've taken such good care of Earl. The funeral service will be held at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth OH 44281 at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Calling hours will precede the service at 11:00 A.M. Burial at Ohio Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans of America or to ClearPath Hospice. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020