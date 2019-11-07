|
|
Earl Lee Gard was born July 25, 1925 in Uniontown, Alabama to the late Howard and Nancy Sturdivant Gard. At the age of 94, he peacefully departed his life on November 1, 2019. Services will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12 p.m. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 851 Minota Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44306 or 2479 Benton Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312. Procession will form at 2479 Benton Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312. Interment at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019