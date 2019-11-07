Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Gard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Lee Gard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Lee Gard Obituary
Earl Lee Gard was born July 25, 1925 in Uniontown, Alabama to the late Howard and Nancy Sturdivant Gard. At the age of 94, he peacefully departed his life on November 1, 2019. Services will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12 p.m. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 851 Minota Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44306 or 2479 Benton Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312. Procession will form at 2479 Benton Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312. Interment at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -