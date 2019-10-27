|
|
Earl Lynn Moran, 74, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord following a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 3, 1945, he was a lifelong resident of the Akron area. He was a graduate of Hower High School ('63) and served honorably in the United States Army Reserves. Preceded in death by Lavonne and Emmitt Moul, he will be remembered for his kind heart, work ethic, passion and love for fishing, Rice Lake, the great outdoors, and automobiles. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Linda (Gormley); children, Keith (Amanda), Megan (Aaron); sisters, Paula (Ron) Johnstonbaugh, Ginni Long; grandchildren, Aidan, Joshua, and Aaron Jr.; lifelong friends, Carl and Elaine Moore; among many other beloved family and friends. A special thank you to Summa Hospice Care for their kindness, attention, and support during his care journey. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. A private Celebration of Life will be held in his honor. Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ Memorial Church, 2620 Robertsville Ave. SE, Robertsville, OH 44670.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019