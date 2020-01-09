|
, age 88, of Akron, Ohio, died on January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 5, 1931. Chuck was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who epitomized John 15:13 "Greater love hath no man than this than he lay down his life for his friend." Chuck was taken in by his Aunt Bessie and Uncle Shirley after a difficult childhood. They loved him like a son. He enlisted in the Army at 17 during the Korean War. Chuck received a Combat Infantry badge, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and a Presidential Unit Citation. After his time in the Army, while working for the railroad, he would ride the train beneath the Thornton St. bridge and blow the whistle at the love of his life, Kathleen Stith, waiving from above. They wed on July 10, 1954 and Chuck became the sixth brother in Kay's loving family. They were inseparable until Kay's death on November 21, 2019. Chuck finished his career holding positions as a maintenance man, machinist, and electronic technician for several machine shops in Akron. Chuck was never bored. He was a pilot, an amateur radio enthusiast, a woodworker, hunter, gardener, Free Mason, bird feeder, and a baker. He always gave back - from feeding hobos on Harvard St., Toys For Tots, to repairing bicycles for the neighborhood kids as the last original resident of 17th St. SW. Chuck was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathleen C. Price; daughter, Barbara Branham; parents, Gertrude (Koon) Anderson (Raymond) and Earl Price Sr.; sisters, Jean (Raymond) McDonald, Elsie Price, Barbara (Norm) Spellman; brother, Lester (Virginia) Price; and brothers-in-law, James, Oliver (Mary), Joe (Marilyn), Don (Mary Helen) Stith, Mike Valeri, and Tom Hughes. Survivors include his children, Rita (Michael) Grubaugh, Debbie (Frank) Politz, Diane (Rick) McCartney, and John (Megan) Price; his 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barb Stith, Margaret Hughes, Judy (Tom) Heatherly, Pat (Rick) Stagner; brother-in-law, Tom (Stella) Stith; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families, cousins and friends who mourn his loss. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th Street SW, Akron on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Father Michael B. Smith will celebrate Earl's life. Earl will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, Salvation Army, or St. Jude's. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020