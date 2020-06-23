Earl R. Carpenter
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl R. Carpenter, age 90, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Summit County on December 12, 1929 to the late Clyde Earl and Nettie (Stanley) Carpenter, graduate of Stow High School and attended Kent State. He was a life time member of the Church of Christ in which he served as an Elder and song Leader. He retired from Michelin where he worked as a Water Treatment Specialist, Senior Power Engineer. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet (Dayton); children, Robert, James (Iliana), John (Lisa), Paul (Angela); 7 grandchildren, ReAnna and Elora, Benjamin, Lucas, Nathan (Kayla) and Carrie, Faith; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Juanita); sister-in-law, Dorcas Carpenter; brothers-in-law, John (Thelda) and Larry (Betty Ann) Dayton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother, Donald Carpenter. Calling hours are Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hartville Church of Christ, 460 E. Maple St. (Route 619). Funeral services are Friday, 1 p.m. with Paul Carpenter officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartville Church of Christ
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hartville Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved