Earl R. Carpenter, age 90, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Summit County on December 12, 1929 to the late Clyde Earl and Nettie (Stanley) Carpenter, graduate of Stow High School and attended Kent State. He was a life time member of the Church of Christ in which he served as an Elder and song Leader. He retired from Michelin where he worked as a Water Treatment Specialist, Senior Power Engineer. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet (Dayton); children, Robert, James (Iliana), John (Lisa), Paul (Angela); 7 grandchildren, ReAnna and Elora, Benjamin, Lucas, Nathan (Kayla) and Carrie, Faith; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Juanita); sister-in-law, Dorcas Carpenter; brothers-in-law, John (Thelda) and Larry (Betty Ann) Dayton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother, Donald Carpenter. Calling hours are Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hartville Church of Christ, 460 E. Maple St. (Route 619). Funeral services are Friday, 1 p.m. with Paul Carpenter officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store