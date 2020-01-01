|
Earl Samuel Getz age 68 of Port Washington, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 8, 1951 in Akron, a son of the late Robert Getz and Sylvia (Dye) Gets -Stauffer. Mr. Getz was a graduate of Green High School. He was a sergeant in the National Guard and was a member of the Clearfork Baptist Church. He was a deacon and a former trustee at the church as well. His current job was Vice President of Mogadore Industrial Park in Mogadore and Holiday Industrial Park in Kent, Ohio. He formerly owned Getz Excavating in Uniontown, Ohio. He was the owner of Sunflower Valley Farm in Peoli Ohio. He was a man of integrity. Known for his strength of character. He was devoted to God and gave generously to many ministries and people in need. He was loved very much by his family and will be strongly missed. Earl is survived by his wife, Dianna (Thurman) Getz; LaVonna (John) McCaw of Seville, a son Kevin J. (Wendy) Getz of Cuyahoga Falls; a step-daughter, Elizabeth (Rich) Landsmann of Cuyahoga Falls; a step-sister, Kathy (Bill) Roberts of Doylestown; six grandchildren, Ben, Ethan, Isaac, Abigail, Levi; and Liam. He is preceded in death by his step-daughter, April (Kevin) Maze. Visitation will be at Bundy-Law Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, also at Bundy-Law with Pastors Craig Murray and John McCaw officiating. Burial will follow in Clearfork Cemetery. Earl's online guest book may be viewed and signed at wwwBundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020