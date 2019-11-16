Home

Earl Sayre


1936 - 2019
Earl Sayre Obituary
Earl Norman Sayre, age 83, of Piedmont died Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Riverside Manor at Newcomerstown. He was born on July 8, 1936, in Akron, Ohio a son of the late Lester Henry and Pearl Frances Sayre. Norm owned and operated Norm's Service Station, Valley Motor and Towing Service in Piedmont for over 50 years. He was a longtime member of the F&AM Lodge 415 at Freeport. Norm enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved heavy equipment, old vehicles, items from the past, going to flea markets and going to Roger's Auction. Surviving are his six children, Bob (Kathy) Sayre of Aberdeen, Washington, Bryan Sayre of Dover, George (Crystal) Sayre of Cadiz, Sandy (Kathy) Sayre of Bolivar, Frances Sullivan of Dennison, and Katie (Scot) Glazer of Port Washington; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents; Norm was preceded in death by his brothers, Wesley Sayre, Lester (June) Sayre and a sister, Val Jean Sayre. A gathering of family friends will take place at a later date. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Memorial contributions in Norm's name may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the Ohio Masonic Homes, 2655 West National Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45504. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Norm by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 16, 2019
