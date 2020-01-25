|
WADSWORTH -- Earl W. Rager, 75, of Wadsworth passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his family. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Jane (Dolamore) Rager; sons, Rob (Dannette), Bill (Brenda), Greg (Sheri) and daughter, Tanya (Mark) Herdman. There are 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Rager, Ron Rager and sisters, Grace Gigandet and Loretta Fay Easterling along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Joan Tannehill and Judy (Bill) Raker. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Clara (Littleton) Rager; brothers, Kenneth and Charlie Rager and sisters, Anna Mae (Janie) Ponander, Dorothy Serfass, Elsie Jean Rearick; and in-laws , Pearl and Randall Dolamore. He will be greatly missed by all. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 26 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday with Pastor Matthew Wald officiating, Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020