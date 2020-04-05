|
|
Earl W. Fendenheim, 86, of New Franklin, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born September 12, 1933 in Kenmore to the late Charles and Marie (Outland) Fendenheim. He was a life long resident of New Franklin and retired from the East Ohio Gas Company after 33 years of service. Earl was a member of Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, an avid fisherman and gardener, enjoyed painting and was an all around jack of all trades. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry and Robert. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy (Hassel) Fendenheim; daughter, Tammy (Steve) Wagner; son, Roger (Lynn) Fendenheim; seven grandchildren, especially Samantha Pettry who he adored; nine great-grandchildren, who he was loving referred to as "Old Pop" and brother, Ray Fendenheim. Private Services will be held for his family with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020