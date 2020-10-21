Earl William Pinkerton, 88, of Tampa, FL was called home to be with the Lord, October 5, 2020. Earl was born in West Virginia on August 5, 1932. He moved to Akron, Ohio where he married Shirley Angle in 1950. Earl was a truck driver for most of his life before retiring to care for his wife. He was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Tampa. He was a member of Victory Lodge #649 F& A.M. and A.A.S.R Valley of Akron. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 48 years, Shirley. He is survived by his sons, Earl II (Linda) of Panama City, FL, Clarence (Kathy) of Akron and daughter, Cheryl (John) Weinsheimer; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and his dear friends, Barbara Smith and Barry and Barbara Miller. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Victory Lodge #649 F&A.M. will conduct a Masonic service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Inurnment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pinkerton family. Messages and memories of Earl can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.