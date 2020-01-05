|
|
) Earnestine Steele (nee: Turner), age 93, was born on December 14, 1926 in Brighton, Alabama and passed away on January 1, 2020 in Akron, Ohio Preceded in death by her husband, Ezekiel Steele and step-son, Wilbur Witherspoon She leaves behind to cherish her memory Ora Henderson, sister, of Orange County, VA; Children, Evelyn Steele of Akron, OH, Earnest (Patricia) Steele Sr. of Copley, OH, Patricia Brown, of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Tamara (Robert) Cardona of Schaumberg, IL, Shawn (Pamela) Brown, of Akron, OH, Earnest Steele, Jr. of Hood River, OR, and Kevin Brown of Akron, OH; great-grandchildren, Devin Brown of Akron, OH, Myia Brown of Akron, OH, and Zoe Brown of Akron OH; and a host of nieces and nephews Longtime member at the Prince of Peace Church Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9th from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, with the Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com 1 Thessalonians 4:13 But we do not want you to be uninformed, brethren, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as do the rest who have no hope.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020