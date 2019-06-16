|
Earnestine Thornton TOGETHER AGAIN
Earnestine Thornton, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1930 to the late Martell and Stelmer Johnson.
Earnestine enjoyed working in her yard and was proud of her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and daughter, Janet Moore.
Survived by her children, Barb Kachur (Mark), Alvin Garrard (Joy), Janice Pertee (Mike), Sue McCravy (Mike), Robert Thornton (Linda), Terri Westfall, and Joseph (Lisa) Thornton; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchilden; sisters, Jearleen and Louise; and brother, Beauford.
Funeral Services will be held, MONDAY, June 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at The Gospel Tabernacle, 21 17th Street, Barberton. Minister Coltin Thornton will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. A dinner will follow.
Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019