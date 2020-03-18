|
Ebenezer Harris, age 73, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Memphis, TN after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his sister, Daisy (Tim) Williams; brother, Joe (Lucille) Harris; sister-in-law, Kathern Harris; cousins, Pamela Brewington and Gerald Williams; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Barberton High School Class of 1965 and Vietnam Veteran Buddies along with a host of family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment will be Monday, March 23, 2020, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 9 a.m. Condolences may be sent to 869 Twinkletown Rd., Memphis, TN 38116.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020