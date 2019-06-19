Edana Bruder



Edana (Dina) C. Bruder, 88, died peacefully on June 18th after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She was born on July 21, 1930, in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Kenmore High School in Akron and received her Bachelor's degree from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. She married the love of her life, James (Jim) Bruder, and together they raised three children. A loving mother and dedicated housewife, she was devoted to her family and her faith. After retirement, Dina and Jim spent many enjoyable years traveling throughout the United States in their RV.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2006 and her parents, Gladys and Roscoe Leach. She is survived by her son, Mark (Beverly) of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Jana (David) McClish of Akron; son, John (Suzanne) of Doylestown; and grandchildren, Adam, Sean, Andrew, Kaitlin, Matthew, and Aaron.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., on Friday, June 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Harvest Presbyterian Church, 1095 E. Reagan Parkway, Medina, OH 44256, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11:00 a.m., with Dr. David Wallover officiating. Interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edana's name to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236, or to the .



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019