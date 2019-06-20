|
Edana Bruder
Edana (Dina) C. Bruder, 88, died peacefully on June 18th after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., on Friday, June 21st from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at Harvest Presbyterian Church, 1095 E. Reagan Parkway, Medina, OH 44256, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11 a.m., with Dr. David Wallover officiating. Interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edana's name to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236, or to the .
Funeral home map, directions and the Bruder family Condolence Page is available at BacherFuneralHome.com
Bacher-Portage Lakes
(330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019