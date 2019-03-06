|
|
Eddie J.
Watson, Jr.
Eddie J. Watson, Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 surrounded with his family by his side.
Eddie was a lifetime, dedicated member of Providence Baptist Church where he held the position of Sunday School Assistant Superintendent. Eddie was an Army veteran and retired from Motor Wheel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie J. Watson Sr. and Estella Watson; brother, David Watson; sister, Lillian Wilson; and special cousin, Gloria Humphrey-Purifoy.
He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Johnnie Watson; sons, Demetrius and Eddie Watson; and a host of relatives and friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Pastor Vincent E. Peterson I, officiating. Interment Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019