Eddie J.
Watson, Jr.
Eddie J. Watson, Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 surrounded with his family by his side.
Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Pastor Vincent E. Peterson I, officiating. Interment Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2019