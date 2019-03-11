Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave
Akron,, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for EDDIE WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDDIE J. WATSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDDIE J. WATSON Obituary
Eddie J.

Watson, Jr.

Eddie J. Watson, Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 surrounded with his family by his side.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Pastor Vincent E. Peterson I, officiating. Interment Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now