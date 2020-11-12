On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 the Lord called home his beloved son Eddie James Lee III. Eddie Lee III was born on September 29, 2001 to Mr. and Mrs. Eddie (Kikema) Lee II. Eddie was a 2020 Copley High School graduate where he was an integral part of the track team and developed a love for working out and strength training. He worked at Acme Grocery Store for two years and most recently was a package handler at Federal Express Critical in Canton, Ohio. Eddie Lee III was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Arthur (Sarah) McCall, Charles (Maxine) Workman, and Leo (Elizabeth) Lee. Additionally, his paternal grandfather Kevin Wright has also sojourned on. Family members left behind to cherish and celebrate Eddie's memory are his parents: Kikema Workman (Marshall Brooks) and Eddie (Coraletta) Lee; sisters Kissiah Lee and Amora Thomas; grandparents Charles Workman Jr. and Curtis (Carlisa) Allen, Debbie Lee, and Kimberley Fowlkes; great- grandmother, Corinne Young; Loving aunts Sheena Workman, Whitney Lee, Jennifer Lee and uncles Charles Workman III, Cameron Lee. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10 to 12 p.m. with the service immediately following at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Interment, Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to 1532 Denise Dr., Copley, OH 44321.