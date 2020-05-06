, Eddie Lee Ford left me here on earth, Thursday, May 1, 2020 at the blessed age of 73. He was born August 1, 1946 in Mt. Meigs, AL. We shared 30 wonderful years together, time well spent. Babee was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Lee, Jr. (Porky) and mother-in-law, Carolyn Williams; his family in Christ, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Drummond, Sr., and their children, James Lee, Eddie Lee, Hattie Mae, Rita, Betty Ann, Ida, Mary, Virginia. He leaves to cherish his memory, Loving wife, Deborah; son, Eric; his mother, Louise Ford; granddaughters, Erica and Edricka Ford; step-son and daughter, Tom Williams Sr. and Tracy Flakes; special grandson, Eddie Lee Hitchcock; best friends, Gregory Spears, Floyd (Hometown) Drummond, Linda Jo Hosey, his Ward Family, especially Tom and his daughter, Bree Gorsorn; special sisters-in-law, Gisselle and Mama Mary; family friend, Carol Greer and a host of other relatives and friends. Babee was a stand-out in life from Robinson Elementary to East High School, to the University of Cincinnatti; He was a man of his word. He took pride in everything he did with no broken promises. He told me and my mom that he would take care of me. He not only showed up, but she showed out. My heart is heavy as I write these words, so please forgive if I have omitted anyone. My life will never be the same. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to 121 W. Lowell, Akron, OH 44310.









