TOGETHER AGAIN Mr. Eddie W. Bush was born on February 5, 1937, to Oral Bush and Ellen Thomas in Columbus, Mississippi. Eddie moved to Akron, Ohio at a young age and attended North High School. After high school, he went on to work with his stepfather at the U.S. Concrete Company for many years until the company closed operations in the late 1970s. Later, Eddie worked as a water quality control manager with the City of Akron until he retired in 2001. Eddie was a "go-to" employee at the City of Akron's Water Department at Lake Rockwell and on several occasions was highlighted as an employee of the month. As the proud captain of his 8-man motorboat, Eddie was an avid fisherman and could often be found on rivers, lakes, and streams all over the Northern Ohio region. Whenever the Blue Gills were biting or the White Bass were running, you could expect to see him ready for a fun outdoor adventure. Eddie was a conservative person who enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting with his wife and playing cards. He was an avid and competitive 500 Rummy and Tonk card player who enjoyed winning, even when he didn't. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Alice Bush; father, Oral Bush; mother, Ellen Jackson; stepfather, Willie Jackson; and daughter, Brenda Bush. His legacy is secured by his children, which include daughters, Debbie Bush, Rhonda Bush, Starlett (Damon, Sr.) Mitchell, Mary Ann Bates and Sandra (Samuel) DeShazior; sons, Nathaniel Bush, Marvin Bush and Allen Wayne Hubbard; twenty-four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Also cherishing his memory is his "Uncle Son" Earl Thomas. To God be the glory!!! Visitation service only will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1279 Sunrise Dr., Akron, OH 44307.