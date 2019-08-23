|
Edene Faye Adams Edene Faye Adams, 84, of Uniontown, Ohio, went home to our awesome God on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday morning, August 24th, at The Chapel in Marlboro, with a celebration of Edene's life immediately following at noon. Long time Pastor and family member Joel Cochran will be officiating. Memorials can be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street NE, Marlboro-Louisville, OH 44641, where Edene worshipped and served with great love. "I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior; the Sovereign Lord is my strength." (Hopkins Lawver, Uniontown, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019