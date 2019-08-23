Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Chapel in Marlboro
8700 Edison Street NE
Marlboro-Louisville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel in Marlboro
8700 Edison Street NE
Marlboro-Louisville, OH
View Map
Edene Faye Adams


1934 - 2019
Edene Faye Adams Obituary
Edene Faye Adams Edene Faye Adams, 84, of Uniontown, Ohio, went home to our awesome God on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday morning, August 24th, at The Chapel in Marlboro, with a celebration of Edene's life immediately following at noon. Long time Pastor and family member Joel Cochran will be officiating. Memorials can be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street NE, Marlboro-Louisville, OH 44641, where Edene worshipped and served with great love. "I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior; the Sovereign Lord is my strength." (Hopkins Lawver, Uniontown, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
