Edgar
Collins, Jr.
Edgar Collins, Jr., 89, passed away after an extended illness on July 10, 2019 in Hampton, Ga.
He was retired from All State as a claims adjuster. Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Alma Collins, Sr.; three brothers, and three sisters, he leaves to cherish his loving memory, wife, Willa Belle; children, David (Linda), Mark, Jeffrey (Sharon), Derrek and Beverly Collins; other relatives and friends.
Homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at St. Phillips Chapel, 1130 Mercer Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 12605 Old Well Ct., Hampton, GA 30228
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019