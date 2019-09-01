Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Eugene Holcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Eugene Holcomb Obituary
Edgar Eugene Holcomb Edgar Eugene Holcomb, 87, of Akron, Ohio, was born on January 4, 1932, in Muskogee, OK, and died peacefully on August 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. in Akron from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com for additional information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now