Edgar Eugene Holcomb Edgar Eugene Holcomb, 87, of Akron, Ohio, was born on January 4, 1932, in Muskogee, OK, and died peacefully on August 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. in Akron from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com for additional information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019