Edgar Oliver Hughes
Edgar Oliver Hughes born March 11, 1928, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hughes and Maude Lippincott as well as his siblings, Wes, Jean, John, and Harry. Ed was born in Bellfountaine, Ohio where he often returned to visit friends. Edgar served in the U.S. military during the Korean Conflict and acted as an MP in Germany. He began working as a tire builder at Seiberling Rubber Company while learning to become an electrician. He then worked at General Motors in Lordstown where he became a maintenance supervisor. He loved tinkering in his shop especially making lights to give to his children and grandchildren. Ed loved to fish and enjoyed his golden years first in Florida and then in Alabama. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Dana) Snyder, Jennifer (Steve) Abrams, Gregg (DanDan) Hughes, Holly (Dave) Wilson, and Jeff (Karen) Hughes. Ed had 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His welcoming spirit and warm heart will be missed by everyone he touched. Ed was a romantic who loved to sing and dance. Ed wrote many poems and reflected on his life as he wrote this. Laugh when you can. Apologize when you should, And let go of what you can't change. Kiss slowly, forgive quickly, play hard, take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be anything but happy.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
