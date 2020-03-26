|
Edgar W. Berger, 56, of Akron, passed away March 23, 2020 at home following a heart attack. He was born June 5, 1963 in Akron, the son the of the late Ross Berger Sr. and Helen Stoneking. On September 30, 1983 he married Ally Berger and together they shared 36 years of marriage. Edgar was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Circle Mold Machine. He turned his passion for clocks into a small business called Ed's Clock Shop. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and cooking with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ross Jr. and Tom; brother-in-law, Rick; and mother-in-law, Betty. Edgar is survived by his loving wife, Ally; daughters, Kristy (Chris) and Helen (Jeff); son, Glenn; grandkids, Kylie, Nathan, and Brianna; brothers, Raymond (Kimberly), and David (Margie); sisters, Madelyn and Linda; father-in-law, Glenn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral gathering will held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Due to the current pandemic only a limited amount of people can attend. A celebration of Edgar's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020