Edith "Edie" Lown Bjerre, 98, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1921, in the Bronx, NY to George and Emily Lown. She lived and worked in the Bronx until she married her husband, Walter, who she met at the age of 16 and married during WWII. They moved from the Bronx to North Carolina where he was stationed and later lived in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Ohio. Edith was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In later years, she and Walter enjoyed traveling especially to visit family members. She was a long-time member of St. Peter's and New Life Episcopal Churches where she served on the Altar Guild. Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Walter; parents. George and Emily Garrett Lown; brothers, George "Bud", Robert "Sonny"; and sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Galati. She is survived by her children, Carol (Lee) Turner, Pamela Bjerre, Douglas (Vera) Bjerre, Claudia (Andrea Senich) Bjerre, Emily Beth (Tim) Rich, 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Denny and Judy Speirs. The family would like to express special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Ohio Living Rockynol for the care and compassion shown to Edith and Walter while they resided there. Edith will be buried with her husband Walter, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where a funeral service will take place on Thursday December 12, 2019 beginning at Noon. Interment will follow at OWRNC at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Condolences and memories can be shared with the Bjerre family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019