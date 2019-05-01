Edith C.



Laughlin



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edith C. Laughlin, 92, passed away April 26, 2019. Edith was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1945 and retired from Atco Truss Co.



Edith was preceded in death by her husband, John Milton Laughlin Jr. and son, John Jeffery Laughlin. She is survived by children, Raymond Scott (Laura) Laughlin, Barbara Jean (Roy) Rawson, Jamie Marie (Thomas) Flickinger; daughter-in-law, Sally Laughlin; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brother, William (Norma) Leas; many nieces and nephews; good friends, David and Becky, and Bob the cat.



Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel."Burn what is left of me and scatter my ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses, and all my prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil and my soul to God."



To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary