More Obituaries for Edith Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Delores Bell

Edith Delores Bell Obituary
Edith Delores Bell (Laney) Edith Delores Laney Bell, 89, went home to be with her loving savior on August 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Willard, loving mother Rose and father Louis, brothers Donald (killed in action), Louis Junior and Richard. All three of her brothers served our country and to this day we remain proud of them. Sisters, June Hyle (Joe), Evelyn Moirano (John), Millie Lunkay and beloved sisters in law Barbara Laney and Francis Johnson (Robert) also preceded Edith. She is survived by her loving children Richard (Mary) Bell, Russell (Becky) Bell and Karen (Mark) Wymer Bell; grandchildren Jennifer (Andy), Russell (Rachael), Joseph (Marla), Alicia (Kyle), Danny, Donald Joseph "DJ" (Shelly), Marshall (Suzette), Cecilia (Bill), Glenna (Joseph); great-grandchildren Marlee, Zachary D., Lillian, Kaitlyn, Atticus, Rachael (Brendan), Ethan, Nick, Jett, Justice, Alexis, Christian, Pheonix, Elisa, Jessica, Joe, Zack; great-great-grandchildren Blaise and Auguste Lilly; and all of her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Our mom will be missed by so many, and our hearts break until we're all together again. Her greatest love is all her family and savior. She truly was an Angel. A private bedside service has taken place. No calling hours. A celebration of life for Mom and Dad will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or The . To leave a message for Edith's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
