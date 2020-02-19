|
TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Edith Ellen Miley, 93, of Wadsworth passed away February 17, 2020. Edith was born July 30, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to the late Leo and Florence (nee Ryland) Golz. Edith enjoyed reading, crocheting, coloring, bowling and listening to music. She played the French Horn in the Harmonettes and Band and was a piano teacher. She was preceded in, death by her husband, Robert H. Miley; sisters, Lucille Sonnanstine, Florence Chaney and Thelma Meeks; brother, Jack Golz. Edith is survived by her children, Pamela (Dempsey) Root, Sundy Sue (Larry) Marty and Timothy D. Miley; grandchildren, Chad (Jessie) Root, Timothy Root, Robyn (John) Roix, Amy (Matthew) Frary, Stacey (Chad) Carpenter, Dustin (Courtney) Marty; there are 15 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St.Wadsworth, Ohio. Where services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Pastor Kristy Buyok will be officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request memorial contributions be made to the . Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020