Edith Jean Bryant Edith Jean Bryant (Hose), 94, went home to be with Jesus to play for the Angelic choir on September 23, 2019. Mom was born in Tarentum, PA on November 24, 1924. She graduated from East High School in 1942 and married the love of her life, Howard Bryant, for 57 years. They both wanted children and were blest with a son in 1948 and a daughter in 1953. Mom holds many fond memories of her home they called "Camelot." Many stories have been shared over the years. Mom served many years in the church playing the piano, organ, leading the choir, teaching Sunday school, and being a wife and mother too. Close friendships were special that added boundless joy. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and parents, Jay and Anna Hose, she leaves her son, Dana (Betty) Bryant; daughter, Diana (James) Werbecki; grandchildren, Bethanne Werbecki, Erick (Lynn) Werbecki; and great-grandchildren, Karleigh and Gage. We thank everyone for their love and care, especially Hospice of Summa Care. Friends may call from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Don Davies officiating. A private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Summa Hospice to yet aid others in need of care. To share a memory with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019