Edith June O'Connor
Edith June O'Connor, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel C. O'Connor; loving mother of Douglas (Peggy) Lipsius and Daniel (Laura) O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Leslie, Matthew, Catherine; dear sister of Bobbie Smith. Edith enjoyed looking at photographs of various trips and loved being around her family. "FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL THE TIME OF FUNERAL SERVICE AT 11:30 A.M., ON TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020 AT THE HINE FUNERAL HOME, 8592 DARROW RD., TWINSBURG, OH 44087.Burial to follow the service at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, OH. Friends may leave a message for the family at www.hinefh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
THE HINE FUNERAL HOME
