THEN AND NOW Edith M. Carter, 91, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born and lived all of her life in Akron. She was a member of Annunciation Church/ Visitation of Mary Parish. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, James and Laura Genovese; sisters, Evelyn Pace, Virginia Fleming, Eleanor Wyer, Josephine Yanni, Betty Jane Genovese. Edith is survived by her daughters, Michelle Leiby of Massillon and Denise Carter of Springfield Twp.; grandchildren, Jessica Marie and Zachary Carter Leiby; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) where Rev. Nelson Carter will speak. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Annunciation Church/ Visitation of Mary Church, 55 Broad Street, Akron with Fr. Jonathan Zingales officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
