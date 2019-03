Edith Miranda Hazelett (Wells)



Edith Miranda Hazelett, age 91, of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on February 25th, 2019 at her home.



She was born on August 17, 1927 in Akron, the daughter of the late Wilmer and Dorothy (nee Douglas) Wells.



Edith was a hard working wife and mother of five. She lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and her children, David Hazelett, Kathy Shepard, and Vickie Dietz.



Mrs. Hazelett leaves behind her daughters, Valerie (Johnny) Hall, and Tina Kucinic; her son-in-law Rex Dietz; her seven grandchildren, and soon-to-be seven great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.



The family wishes to thank Miles of Care for their tender loving care that they gave to, Edith.



Private services were held at Newcomer Funeral Home-Akron, per Edith's wishes.



Edith was laid to rest next to her husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019