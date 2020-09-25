Edith R. Liebert, 100, died Sept. 20, 2020. Edith was a life-long resident of the Akron area. Edith was born in 1920, the first child of Homer and Ruth Teegarden. After high school, Edith attended Kent State University where she met Dr. Joseph H. Liebert. After graduation, she married Joe. Joe went to dental school, and Edith taught grade school in Stow. Joe joined the Army and was stationed in Canandaigua NY. Their first child James Liebert was born and two years later daughter Joell Liebert arrived. Later, their third child, Jeffrey Liebert joined the family. During the early Liebert family years while living in Akron, they bought a property in the country with a plan to build a house. Seemingly by fate, the home next door to their property became available, and they moved to Bath Twp. When the children were older, Edith went back to teaching grade school at Old Trail School. Edith was an active, long time member of many civic, church, school and social groups. After retirement, they enjoyed the winter months with old and new friends in Florida. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park.







