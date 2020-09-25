1/1
Edith R. Liebert
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith R. Liebert, 100, died Sept. 20, 2020. Edith was a life-long resident of the Akron area. Edith was born in 1920, the first child of Homer and Ruth Teegarden. After high school, Edith attended Kent State University where she met Dr. Joseph H. Liebert. After graduation, she married Joe. Joe went to dental school, and Edith taught grade school in Stow. Joe joined the Army and was stationed in Canandaigua NY. Their first child James Liebert was born and two years later daughter Joell Liebert arrived. Later, their third child, Jeffrey Liebert joined the family. During the early Liebert family years while living in Akron, they bought a property in the country with a plan to build a house. Seemingly by fate, the home next door to their property became available, and they moved to Bath Twp. When the children were older, Edith went back to teaching grade school at Old Trail School. Edith was an active, long time member of many civic, church, school and social groups. After retirement, they enjoyed the winter months with old and new friends in Florida. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved