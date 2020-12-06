TOGETHER AGAIN Edith (nee Gibbons) Talbott, 94, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. Edith was born in Akron, Ohio on August 17, 1926 to James and Clara Gibbons. She worked for the W.T. Grant Company as a clerk for many years. She and her husband, Bob were faithful members for 62 years at Goss Memorial Church, where she taught Pioneer Girls, worked in the church nursery, helped with making quilts and rolling band aids for the church missionaries. She was also a volunteer at Akron Children's Hospital for a number of years. Edith was an accomplished seamstress, loving sewing for her mother and granddaughters. She and Bob journeyed together to Florida for 20 years, spending their time with other snowbirds in Clearwater, Florida. They enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer, boating, water skiing and enjoyed dance roller skating together. Edith is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bob; brothers, James and Charles. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Shirley Talbott; grandchildren, Julie (Larry) Schlabaugh, Dan (Denise) Talbott, Betsy (Bill) Best; great- grandchildren, Ethan, Mackenzie, Logan, Caden, Alex and Luke. We would like to thank the nurses, aids, and support staff, for the excellent care Edith received at Greenview Assisted Living. We would also like to thank the palliative care unit at Summa, the doctors and the nurses for the love and compassionate care that they provided Edith in her last days. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church, 2247 11th St SW, Akron, OH 44314 in memory of Edith. Condolences and memories can be shared with Edith's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes